Mikati, Abiad discuss medication funding for cancer patients

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday convened with Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad, at the Grand Serail to address the pressing issue of securing necessary funding for the coverage of cancer and chronic illness medications.nbsp;

ldquo;We have reaffirmed our commitment to the agreement reached at the end of last year under the guidance of Prime Minister Mikati, in collaboration with Finance Minister Dr. Youssef Khalil and the Acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Saad Andary. This agreement aims to allocate LBP 1 trillion per month dedicated to covering the expenses of medications catering to cancer and chronic diseases,rdquo; Abiad said on emerging.nbsp;

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Minister Abiad emphasized, ldquo;We have reiterated today the importance of prioritizing this issue as a pivotal agenda item in the forthcoming initial session of the Council of Ministers. This strategic step aims to ensure the necessary provisions are in place for fulfilling the demand for essential medications.rdquo;

The Minister of Public Health went on to reaffirm the gravity of this matter to both the Prime Minister and the Ministry.nbsp;

ldquo;This issue is of utmost importance to us. We are collectively committed to guaranteeing uninterrupted access to medication for patients. We are making every effort to mitigate patient suffering and are focusing on prompt funding solutions to secure medications, while concurrently devising medium-term mechanisms to avert future market shortages,rdquo; Abiad explained.nbsp;

Additionally, discussions included proposals by international and local associations to extend medical assistance in Lebanon to a group of injured Palestinian children from Gaza.

On this level, Minister Abiad reiterated Lebanon#39;s solidarity with the Palestinian people amid an unprecedented Israeli onslaught that has extended into Lebanese territory, posing a threat to various urban and rural areas.nbsp;

He concluded by affirming that discussions will persist to highlight Lebanon#39;s potential role in providing healthcare support to Palestinian children in need.

