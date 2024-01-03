Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Rabbi Says Utah Jazz Made Him Put Down Sign After Kyrie Irving Complained

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , ,
    Christopher Creveling/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    A rabbi and Utah Jazz fan says he was told to put down a sign reading “I”m a Jew and I’m proud” while sitting courtside during the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after Kyrie Irving complained.

    Avremi Zippel went to the game Monday night with three other rabbis—all of whom were holding the signs—in the hope of sending a message to Irving, Zippel told The Salt Lake Tribune. Before joining the Mavericks last year, Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets in November 2022 for sharing a link to an antisemitic film online.

    “My grandparents are Holocaust survivors,” Zippel wrote in a post about the stunt on Instagram. “To say that I was disgusted by some of the things that Kyrie Irving shared with his millions of followers last year is an understatement. It felt personal to attend a game that he played in, fully present as a visible Jew.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

