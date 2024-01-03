Nathan Cleary drives fans wild after new girlfriend Mary Fowler’s ‘soft launch’ on Instagram as sporty power couple gets cozy on the beach and shares an intimate coffee date.

Nathan Cleary gently pitched Mary Fowler on Instagram

The loved-up power couple has spent the summer together.

Cleary shared two photos in which Fowler appeared to appear.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nathan Cleary has featured Mary Fowler on his Instagram page for the first time, and eagle-eyed fans spotted the Matildas star in his latest post.

Days after Fowler cheekily included Cleary in his recent post, the NRL star posted photos of the Manchester City striker in a series of images with the caption: “Grateful.”

The Penrith superstar can be seen resting on a pair of legs on the beach, with many fans claiming they belong to Fowler, as well as a photo of two pairs of hands each holding a coffee.

One of the hands has a cross tattoo, the same tattoo that Fowler sports on his left hand.

Several fans saw the small details and shared their excitement.

Nathan Cleary appeared to gently launch Mary Fowler on his Instagram page.

The soccer star posted two photos and fans quickly noticed that Fowler was in them.

‘THE SOFT LAUNCH’ wrote one fan.

Another said: ‘@maryfowlerrr WE LOVE WATCHING IT’

A third added: ‘Soft launch nath’

Fowler, 20, flew to Sydney to be greeted by her NRL star boyfriend on December 19 and was seen playing a flirty game of footy and going out for lunch with him before flying to Cairns to be with her family In Christmas.

Her most recent Instagram photos were posted on Tuesday with the caption ‘R&R’ and show her relaxing on a beach in the tropics with her dog and enjoying a healthy meal.

However, from there the location changes to the Gold Coast, where she was seen enjoying a meal with Cleary and some friends at luxury dining venue Burleigh Pavilion on December 28.

Fowler’s new photo, taken from a high-rise hotel room on the Glitter Strip, appears to show Cleary hugging her in a reflection that has been captured in a window on the far right of the image.

Cleary and Fowler have been enjoying the summer together after she returned from England.

On December 24, the Matildas star showed her Instagram followers a series of photos and videos taken on her trip to see her loved ones in Cairns, Queensland, over the festive holiday.

Fowler took photos and videos as she took in the region’s stunning scenery at one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions, the Cairns Skyrail, as floodwaters from Cyclone Jasper raged below her.

The trip north to celebrate Christmas with his family came after Fowler spent a hectic few days in Sydney.

After her romantic reunion with Cleary at Sydney Airport, Fowler spoke about her dream of starting her own family when she proved a big hit with youngsters at Rise & Shine Kindergarten in the city’s south.

The loved-up couple looked more in love than ever as they gave each other advice on how to play their respective codes of football during an hour-long exercise session at an oval near Cleary’s Penrith home.

Both stars looked to the moon to be together and got to work affectionately as Fowler tested his passing skills in the NRL and Cleary showed surprising skill with a football.

The sporting power couple went public earlier this year in a romance that has taken Australia by storm.

They enjoyed an intimate date in the park, but stayed apart when Fowler returned to Manchester.

The stars were recently nicknamed Nath-ilda, but that nickname has not gone down well with fans, many of whom claimed it was unacceptable as it did not include Mary Fowler’s name.

Cleary and Fowler first attracted attention as a potential couple after being spotted together on two occasions following the Women’s World Cup.

Initial sightings included a leisurely stroll along the Nepean River in Penrith, where the 25-year-old NRL sensation and the Matildas forward were seen spending quality time together.

They were also seen sharing ice cream after a promotional event organized by Adidas, a brand both athletes endorse.

The couple publicly debuted their romance in Perth in October, confirming suspicions raised by previous sightings.