Ex-Rock Musician Arrested After Remains Found in Missing Girlfriend Search

A former rock musician was arrested in California on Tuesday after authorities found human remains during the search for his missing girlfriend, police said.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, 54, who once performed with the band Mr. Bungle, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail following his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder. He had previously been considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his 61-year-old partner, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani, who had last been seen alive on Dec. 3.

After Kamakaokalani was reported missing, the Capitola Police Department and El Cerrito Police Department began investigating her disappearance. “As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” Capitola Police said in a news release.

