A man who escaped the burning Japan Airlines plane with his wife and kids says they ‘dodged a really big bullet’

The Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a coast guard plane in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Issei Kato/Reuters

A man who escaped the crashed Japan Airlines plane with his family said they “dodged a really big bullet.”William Manzione told Sky News he was still in “shock” about the experience.Everyone on the passenger jet escaped alive, but some were injured.

A man who escaped the burning Japan Airlines plane with his wife and children says they “dodged a really big bullet.”

William Manzione told Sky News he was still in “shock” about the experience and that he hadn’t realized the gravity of the situation until after escaping the plane on an emergency slide.

“I think we are under shock still, I feel the adrenaline running but also a feeling that it could have been much, much worse, we are all together here,” Manzione told the broadcaster.

All 379 people on the passenger plane that collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft miraculously made it out alive. The incident occurred on the runway at Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday, leaving the Japan Airlines plane engulfed in flames and five people dead on the Coast Guard aircraft.

Graham Braithwaite, an expert on flight safety at Cranfield University in the UK, told Business Insider that the plane’s design and staff training likely saved the passengers’ lives.

Several passengers have described what it was like to escape the crash, with one telling The Japan Times she thought she was going to die.

The passenger, identified only as Uchida, told the outlet she also hadn’t realized the collision had occurred until she saw flames at the wing when looking out the window.

Japan Airlines said the cause of the crash was still under investigation and that they were cooperating with Japanese officials.

