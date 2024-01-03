Has Israel attacked again? Explosions kill 20 people at a ceremony commemorating the death of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, a day after an Israeli drone strike wiped out the Hamas deputy in Beirut.

At least 20 dead and 40 injured after two explosions at a ceremony

At least 20 people were killed and 40 injured after two explosions rocked a ceremony being held to commemorate the 2020 killing of Iran’s top commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike.

The first explosion was quickly followed by a second near a cemetery in the southeastern city of Kerman, where thousands of people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

Heartbreaking video showed dozens of bloodied victims lying on the ground as others stumbled away from the blast site near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque, where Soleimani is buried, in what has been described as a “terrorist attack.” “.

Another video showed columns of smoke rising into the sky as thousands of people walking towards the cemetery screamed in horror. Crowds were seen fleeing after the two explosions ripped through Kerman.

Thousands of people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the ruthless commander when explosions erupted near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque.

The explosions came a day after an Israeli drone strike killed deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, amid fears that the Middle East could be engulfed in war. brutal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously vowed to cut off “the head of the snake” and launch a military strike against Iran after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Tehran, fired rockets into Israel.

Video showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky as thousands of people walking to the cemetery to commemorate Soleimani’s killing screamed in horror.

And now, Rahman Jalali, deputy governor of Kerman province, where Soleimani is buried, said today’s explosions were a “terrorist attack.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions, but Iran newspaper reported that two bags full of explosives were detonated remotely in the middle of a crowd.

Several people were also injured in a stampede as they tried to flee the carnage, and several ambulances rushed to the scene.

This is breaking news, there will be more to follow…