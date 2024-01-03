Iran says at least 73 people killed, 170 wounded in blasts at ceremony honoring slain general

NNA -nbsp;The explosions during an event commemorating an Iranian general killed in a 2020 U.S. airstrike have resulted in the deaths of at least 73 individuals and injuries to over 170 others, as per reports from state-run media in Iran.

Iranian officials labeled the blasts as a quot;terroristquot; attack but did not specify any particular group responsible, amidst tensions in the Middle East related to Israel#39;s conflict with Hamas.

The incident occurred during an event marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani near his grave site in Kerman, Iran.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.