Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Iran: Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani’s tomb

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – At least twenty people were killed on Wednesday due to two explosions near the shrine of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his death in a US airstrike in Iraq, according to Tehran#39;s official television.nbsp;

    The television reported, quot;At least twenty people were killed in the incidentquot; that occurred near the Mosque of Sahib al-Zaman in Kerman province in the south of the Islamic Republic, where the former commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is laid to rest.–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.nbsp;
    nbsp;

    By

