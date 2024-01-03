Iran: Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani’s tomb

NNA – At least twenty people were killed on Wednesday due to two explosions near the shrine of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his death in a US airstrike in Iraq, according to Tehran#39;s official television.nbsp;

The television reported, quot;At least twenty people were killed in the incidentquot; that occurred near the Mosque of Sahib al-Zaman in Kerman province in the south of the Islamic Republic, where the former commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is laid to rest.–AFP

