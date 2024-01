NNA – quot;The Islamic Resistancequot; in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, an assembly of Israeli enemy soldiers near the Malkieh site with a lsquo;Burkanrsquo; rocket, causing a direct hit.quot;

