Makary visits Audi: Government making significant efforts to neutralize Lebanon from war

NNA – Beirut Metropolitan Bishop Elias Audi on Wednesday received Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, in a meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

In the wake of the meeting Makary stated, ldquo;In these unusual and abnormal circumstances facing the country, His Eminence is present in the spiritual, political, and national scenes. Conversations with him are always extensive, and we discussed many topics.quot;

quot;There is no doubt that our country is going through extremely difficult conditions. We, as Lebanese, must be united because the war in occupied Palestine harms Lebanon, its people, and its economy. The government is making significant efforts to neutralize our country from the war, even if part of it is in a state of war,rdquo; Makary said.nbsp;

quot;We hope that serious work will be done to elect a president for the republic so that the state returns and its institutions function normally, enabling us to withstand the difficult circumstances we are facing,rdquo; Makary added.nbsp;

In response to a question, Makary said: quot;We are in a war, and the issue of assassination is in the nature of the Israelis. We have seen their assassinations in Tunisia, Dubai, Beirut, and everywhere. We expect anything, hoping and working for this war not to intensify in a more violent manner into other areas in Lebanon.rdquo;nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.