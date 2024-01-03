Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Makary visits Audi: Government making significant efforts to neutralize Lebanon from war

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Beirut Metropolitan Bishop Elias Audi on Wednesday received Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, in a meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

    In the wake of the meeting Makary stated, ldquo;In these unusual and abnormal circumstances facing the country, His Eminence is present in the spiritual, political, and national scenes. Conversations with him are always extensive, and we discussed many topics.quot;

    quot;There is no doubt that our country is going through extremely difficult conditions. We, as Lebanese, must be united because the war in occupied Palestine harms Lebanon, its people, and its economy. The government is making significant efforts to neutralize our country from the war, even if part of it is in a state of war,rdquo; Makary said.nbsp;

    quot;We hope that serious work will be done to elect a president for the republic so that the state returns and its institutions function normally, enabling us to withstand the difficult circumstances we are facing,rdquo; Makary added.nbsp;

    In response to a question, Makary said: quot;We are in a war, and the issue of assassination is in the nature of the Israelis. We have seen their assassinations in Tunisia, Dubai, Beirut, and everywhere. We expect anything, hoping and working for this war not to intensify in a more violent manner into other areas in Lebanon.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Trump’s lawyers are using his social media posts to defend him while prosecutors are using them against him

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy