Jackson Mahomes prosecutors ‘move to drop aggravated sexual battery charges’ against him as the alleged victim ‘is no longer cooperating’ in the case against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prosecutors are reportedly moving to have felony charges against Jackson Mahomes dropped, claiming the alleged victim is no longer cooperating.

Jackson, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was accused of forcibly kissing a restaurant owner inside his establishment in Overland Park in February 2023.

But he has now told prosecutors that he no longer wants to press charges, according to TMZ.

Officials with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a motion TO dismiss the three counts of aggravated sexual assault against Jackson on Tuesday and a judge is expected to make a ruling Wednesday afternoon.

The court document states that the alleged victim wants “the matter to be dismissed insofar as it involves her.”

Prosecutors are reportedly moving to have charges against Jackson Mahomes dropped.

Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right)

Jackson was accused of forcibly kissing a restaurant owner in February 2023.

He stated that she said she would say ‘that she had not been honest with the police and that the encounter with [Jackson] It was consensual.’

Despite their reluctance, prosecutors said they still wanted to pursue the case, given that the alleged incident was captured in its entirety on surveillance footage, but the alleged victim has made it clear that she no longer wishes to be involved.

“As I said from the beginning,” Jackson’s attorney, Brandon Davies, said in a statement to FOX 4 on Tuesday.

‘Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would eventually be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remainder of the charge is resolved.

If the three felony charges are dismissed, Jackson would face only one misdemeanor assault charge, which stems from an allegation that he shoved a waiter at the restaurant earlier that night.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

More to follow.