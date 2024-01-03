Friday, January 5, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

12:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; A general assembly by the quot;Lebanese Writers Unionquot; to elect a new administrative body will take place at the General Labor Confederation Center. In case the quorum is not reached, the second session will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, with the attendees present at the specified time and location.

2:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollah#39;s Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will deliver a speech at the commemorative ceremony marking the passing of former MP Mohammad Hassan Yaghi, one week after his demise, at the Hussainiya of Sayyida Khawla in Baalbek.

