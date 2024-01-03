Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    More than 100 killed in ‘terrorist attacks’ near tomb of Iranian Guards’ Soleimani

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – At least 103nbsp;people have died after explosions were heard near the grave of Iranian Generalnbsp;Qassem Soleimaninbsp;on Wednesday (January 3),nbsp;the anniversary of his killing,nbsp;Iranrsquo;snbsp;state television has reported.

    The official death toll has constantly risen in the hours since the incident. More than 150 were also reportedly injured.

    The explosions, which took place in quick succession, reportedly detonated near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman in southern Iran, where Soleimani is buried.

    The SNN news agency reported that ambulances headednbsp;towardnbsp;the cemetery, where hundreds had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimanirsquo;s death in a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport in 2020.

    Iranrsquo;s Tasnim news agency citednbsp;informed sources as saying there were two bags carrying bombs that seemed to have been set off by remote control.

    Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, told state TV that the blasts were ldquo;a terrorist attackrdquo;, though he did not elaborate on possible perpetrators.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Trump’s lawyers are using his social media posts to defend him while prosecutors are using them against him

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy