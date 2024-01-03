More than 100 killed in ‘terrorist attacks’ near tomb of Iranian Guards’ Soleimani

NNA – At least 103nbsp;people have died after explosions were heard near the grave of Iranian Generalnbsp;Qassem Soleimaninbsp;on Wednesday (January 3),nbsp;the anniversary of his killing,nbsp;Iranrsquo;snbsp;state television has reported.

The official death toll has constantly risen in the hours since the incident. More than 150 were also reportedly injured.

The explosions, which took place in quick succession, reportedly detonated near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman in southern Iran, where Soleimani is buried.

The SNN news agency reported that ambulances headednbsp;towardnbsp;the cemetery, where hundreds had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimanirsquo;s death in a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport in 2020.

Iranrsquo;s Tasnim news agency citednbsp;informed sources as saying there were two bags carrying bombs that seemed to have been set off by remote control.

Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, told state TV that the blasts were ldquo;a terrorist attackrdquo;, though he did not elaborate on possible perpetrators.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.

nbsp;