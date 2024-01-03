Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Billionaire Goes on 4,000-Word DEI Rant After Harvard Prez Resignation

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    Billionaire Bill Ackman blasted out a 4,000-word essay on X at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying DEI was the “root cause of antisemitism” at Harvard University following president Claudine Gay’s resignation.

    Gay, the first Black president of the university, left the job on Tuesday amid controversy over on-campus antisemitism and plagiarism allegations. Ackman, a big-money donor to the school and an alumnus, had led calls for her ouster.

    “Under DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion], one’s degree of oppression is determined based upon where one resides on a so-called intersectional pyramid of oppression where whites, Jews, and Asians are deemed oppressors, and a subset of people of color, LGBTQ people, and/or women are deemed to be oppressed,” Ackman wrote.

