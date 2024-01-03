Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    News

    Trump’s lawyers are using his social media posts to defend him while prosecutors are using them against him

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Trump’s lawyers are using his social media posts to defend him while prosecutors are using them against him

    Former President Donald Trump.

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Trump’s lawyers took a page from prosecutors and dug up his social media posts in a court filing.Prosecutors used Trump’s tweets to allege he illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election results.Defense lawyers used his posts to allege that prosecutors cherry-picked from Trump’s statements.

    Donald Trump’s lawyers took a page out of the federal prosecutors’ playbook and included his social media posts in a new court filing.

    The difference? While prosecutors use Trump’s old tweets against him, his lawyers pointed to them to say that the special counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case against Trump should be tossed out.

    Prosecutors last month pulled Trump’s tweets dating back to 2012 to convince a jury of Trump’s peers that he engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the US and illegally overturn the 2020 election results.

    This week, Trump’s lawyers dug up his tweets and Truth Social posts to make the case that prosecutors were cherry-picking from the former president’s statements.

    They pointed to a speech Trump made shortly before the January 6 riot, in which he called on the crowd to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” and “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

    (He also encouraged the crowd to “fight like hell” to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, adding, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”)

    “He stated on social media that protesters should ‘remain peaceful’ and ‘[s]tay peaceful,'” defense lawyers wrote, referring to a tweet he posted as the riot unfolded. They also pointed to a tweet where Trump told his supporters “to go home now.”

    Trump’s lawyers accused prosecutors of omitting “vigorous disputes and questions” about the election, which “are based on extensive information about widespread fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election.”

    They cited, as proof, a Truth Social post in which Trump shared a report sourced to right-wing and far-right media outlets alleging widespread fraud in the election.

    Bipartisan election and cybersecurity experts, as well as Trump’s own government officials, have said that no such fraud took place.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Moment German Celebrity Big Brother model is attacked by two monkeys on Thai beach leaving her ‘fearing for her life’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    The captain of a plane that collided with a Japan Airlines jet said he was cleared for takeoff, but traffic control transcripts tell a different story

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Trump’s lawyers are using his social media posts to defend him while prosecutors are using them against him

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy