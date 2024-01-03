British Married At First Sight star Chanita Stephenson left devastated as she reveals her mother has died: ‘I miss you so much already’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chanita Stephenson has revealed her heartbreak as she announced her mother has passed away.

The reality star, 32, who appeared on Married At First Sight UK in 2022, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the tragic news.

She shared a series of touching photos of herself and her mother, Chondelle, and expressed her devastation.

Chanita wrote: ‘Chondelle Stephenson, best known as my strong, beautiful, funny, smart, loving, brave mother. I already miss you a lot’.

She was inundated with messages from her fans and friends, who expressed their condolences, including her former co-stars.

Fellow MAFS UK stars Megan Wolfe, Sophie Brown, Alexis Economou and Tayah Victoria commented, with Megan writing: ‘My heart aches for you. Sending you lots of love.’

Sophie added: “Sending you so much love chan, you are an INCREDIBLY strong woman,” while Tayah wrote: “Oh Chanita I’m so sorry.” Sending you lots of love xxxx’

Alexis commented: ‘Heartbroken for you babe. Very sorry!! Sending you lots of love and hugs ’.

Vicky Pattison also sent a message, writing: ‘I’m so sorry Chanita,’ while Love Island star Sharon Gaffka said: ‘Sending you the biggest hug ever Chanita! I feel your loss’.

Chondelle briefly appeared on MAFS while supporting Chanita on her wedding day to Jordan Emmett-Connelly.

Jordan and Chanita were the show’s “golden couple” after they faced fewer problems during their marriage than the other couples and admitted to “care[ing]deeply” about each other during their final vows.

During the ceremony, Chanita, who said she had put her “heart and soul” into the process, told Jordan: “I love who you are and everything you represent, and I’m so excited to see what the future holds for you.” . us.

‘I can’t wait to make plans as a couple and do everything I’ve never done with you. You are my husband and my mischievous accomplice. I love that you’re mine and I’m yours and whatever happens, we’ll all face it together.’

Jordan also got engaged to Chanita, whom he married at first sight, and told his “warm and loving” partner that he was very “grateful” to have met her.

He said: ‘I am ready to give you all the peace of mind you desire and deserve.

“I think you’re amazing, and despite all the hardships we’ve faced, I wouldn’t waste a single second of any day with you.”

However, fans were shocked when the couple split after filming of the reality show wrapped, with Jordan cutting off all contact with Chanita.

MailOnline revealed the couple were no longer together after Jordan ‘stopped making an effort with Chanita’ and her biggest fears about their relationship came true.

A source said: ‘Jordan and Chanita’s marriage hasn’t lasted. Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had in the first weeks of knowing each other alive, but a relationship is about two people and Jordan no longer seemed interested.

“Once filming on the series wrapped, Jordan took a step back and stopped messaging her completely. Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.”

However, fans were shocked when the couple split after filming of the reality show wrapped, with Jordan cutting off all contact with Chanita.