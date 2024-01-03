Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny REUNION weeks after their split, as the friendly exes celebrated the New Year with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber in Barbados.

<!–

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reunited, weeks after their separation in December 2023.

A source said TMZ that the couple is not officially back together, but that their mutual friends brought them back together, and that there is still nothing romantic between the couple.

Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, celebrated the New Year with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as several other friends.

Their mutual friend, photographer Renell Medrano, shared a video on Instagram Stories showing fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Barbados, with Bad Bunny heard in the background saying ‘Happy New Year!’ which means Happy New Year in Spanish, according to the media.

In mid-December it was reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, had broken up after almost a year together.

A source said People magazine that the duo “are no longer a couple,” without giving details as to why.