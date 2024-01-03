Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    Tom Cotton Cites ‘Invasion’ at Border in Finally Endorsing Trump

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) announced Wednesday he’s endorsing Donald Trump in this year’s GOP primary, picking the former president over challengers Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, who he appeared to be leaning toward last winter.

    Cotton’s announcement was shared to X, formerly Twitter, and didn’t mention any of Trump’s GOP challengers. Instead, the endorsement focused on Joe Biden and how Cotton claims the U.S. has “gone to hell” under his leadership, despite the economy firing on all cylinders.

    “When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous,” the endorsement read. “The economy was booming, working-class wages were growing, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us. With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

