New Accuser Sues T.I. and Tiny for Sexual Assault

Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been accused of sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment in a new lawsuit from an anonymous Jane Doe.

In 2021, multiple women came forward to allege that T.I., Tiny, or a member of their inner circle had previously drugged, sexually assaulted, or kidnapped them sometime between 2005 and 2017. The couple’s attorney at the time, Steve Sadow, vehemently denied the allegations back then. Los Angeles police opened an investigation in May of 2021 but declined to pursue charges later that year.

In the new lawsuit, TMZ reports, Jane Doe alleges that the couple drugged her in or around 2o05 after she met them at a Los Angeles nightclub. Afterward, TMZ reports, she claims that the couple brought her to their hotel, where Tiny allegedly brought her into the bathroom and stripped them both naked before they got in the shower with T.I.

