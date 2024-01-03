Samsung is offering a free $50 credit when you ‘reserve’ the new Galaxy S24 phones

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

You can claim a $50 store credit from Samsung ahead of its latest Unpacked event, where the company will unveil its new Galaxy S flagship phones.

Samsung

Samsung is hosting one of its “Unpacked” events on January 17, where the company will unveil its new Galaxy S line of flagship phones, which are widely expected to be named the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung says “Zoom with Galaxy AI is coming,” which suggests at least one of the devices will use AI for enhanced camera zooming abilities and features.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed anything else about its new devices, the company is currently hosting a “reservations offer” through to January 16, ahead of the Unpacked event. It’s a somewhat confusing offer, as the reservation offer doesn’t mean you’re preordering a Galaxy S24, so we’re clarifying it for you below.

Reserve to get $50 in Samsung credit toward an additional eligible Samsung product

When you sign up with your name and email address in Samsung’s reservation offer, you’re not actually preordering or purchasing a Galaxy S24. In essence, the reservation offer is simply a way for you to get $50 credit that can go toward an additional eligible product when you preorder a Galaxy S24 device through the Samsung website or Shop Samsung app on January 17.

To emphasize, the $50 credit when you sign up for the reservation offer can’t be applied to a Galaxy S24. It can only go toward an “eligible device,” which Samsung hasn’t clarified.

If you decide to move forward with your preorder on January 17, you’ll be able to pay for the device and apply the $50 preorder credit to an additional eligible product.

Once the Galaxy S24 phones become available for preorder and purchasing starting on January 17, Samsung will give you an additional $25, $75, or $100 credit, depending on which model you buy. To be sure, this credit can’t be applied to the Galaxy S24 phones, either — only towards an additional eligible product when you buy a Galaxy S24 from Samsung’s website.

Still, at least you can combine the $50 credit from the reservation offer with the extra $25, $75, or $100 credit Samsung gives you when you buy a Galaxy S24 starting on January 17.

Trade-in values for your old phone will also likely be at their highest when the new devices are announced and released. Samsung says you could get up to $1,020 for your old phone, depending on the model and condition.

There’s no official pricing information for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S phones. If the pricing is anything like the Galaxy S23 series (which are still among the best Android phones you can buy), Samsung’s trade-in offers could get you one of the upcoming Galaxy S models for free.

