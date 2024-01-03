Jeffrey Epstein list WILL be released with first names dropping today: ‘Jane Doe’ 107 and two others to remain secret for 30 days

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A long-awaited list of 187 friends and associates of Jeffrey Epstein will be published today, with the first names to be published today, the court holding the documents confirmed.

The list of names is part of a settled lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. The case was resolved in 2017, but Giuffre – and many others – have long asked that the names be made public.

The process was supposed to begin yesterday, but was thrown into chaos and confusion by a request from Jane Doe 107, one of the women involved, who has been given a 30-day extension to prove she will be in danger if she is unmasked. publicly.

She and two others will remain anonymous until Jan. 22, but the others on the list will be named between now and then, according to Ed Friedland, executive of the southern district of New York.

Names will be published on an ongoing basis. It is not clear how many will be made public today or how long it will take until they are all known.

Jeffrey Epstein (pictured in New York in 2017, two years before his death). The names of 184 of his associates will begin to be made public today

Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s infamous private jet, is expected to be among those named, as is Prince Andrew.

All have denied wrongdoing or having any relationship with underage girls and none have been charged.

Maxwell, 62, has since been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking as part of a separate criminal case.

In filing the settlement, Giuffre accused her of helping Epstein traffic her when she was a minor and named influential figures allegedly involved.

In her attorney’s filing, the unidentified woman claimed she would be in danger if her name was made public.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on one of their many trips. The identities of 184 of his associates will begin to be made public this week. Three will remain anonymous for another 30 days

President Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein in 1993. Clinton’s name is expected to be on the list.

Donald and Melania Trump with Epstein and Maxwell in 2000. It is unclear if he is among those on the list.

“As Doe 107 has previously stated, he lives in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of having his name made public,” attorney Richard Levitt wrote.

He asked Judge Preska for 30 days to file additional “submissions,” which she granted.

The woman must present a sworn statement to demonstrate the risk to which she says she is subjected, in addition to proof of the ‘hate mail’ she claims to have received.

The ‘list’ contains the names of 187 people who were named in a 2015 lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

The lawsuit was settled in 2017, two years before Epstein’s arrest, but the names of those involved have remained protected for years.

On December 18, Judge Preska agreed to open them, concurring with motions from the newspapers and Giuffre that there was no longer a legal need to protect those named.

Alan Dershowitz, a former Epstein associate, is among those supporting his release.

Epstein receives a massage from Sarah Kellen on his private island. She is among those waiting for the list to be published.

The woman who filed the lawsuit in 2015 claimed she was trafficked as a minor and named Prince Andrew (right) as an alleged accomplice. He has always denied her accusations.

‘The reason I wanted everything to be published, and I don’t think the judge published everything, I think she was selective in what she published and that’s unfair.

“I want everything to come out, every document, every piece of paper, half-truths or lies, and I wanted them for personal reasons because I know they would prove what I said from day one, that I did nothing wrong.” and the woman who accused me later admitted that she may have misidentified me, confused me with someone else.

“So I wanted everything to come out from the beginning because I have nothing to hide,” he said. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert last night.

“There are some people who may be embarrassed by the fact that they were with Epstein, but remember that a lot of people were with Epstein before he was convicted.

“Harvard presidents, deans, Nobel-quality scientists, at first they had a very good opinion of him,” he said.

Maxwell, who remains in prison on sex trafficking charges, has not commented on the list or its pending release.

Jane Doe’s attorney asked for a 30-day extension to present evidence that if she is named, she will be in danger.

Judge Preska granted the extension on December 21, giving Jane Doe until January 22. But it is not clear whether that delay now applies to the entire list or only to it. 187 names remain to be revealed

His lawyer Arthur Aidala, who also represents Harvey Weinstein, said in a separate statement. NewsNational appearance that the list may not be as explosive as people expect.

‘Epstein ran in the wildest of circles. There may not be as much to know as everyone thinks. This case may not have been what everyone thinks it is.

However, he complained that in a case about “men abusing women” only one person, a woman, is behind bars.

“If you look at this crime, it’s about men abusing women, over a long period of time, a lot of men, that’s what we’re expecting, and yet there’s only one person in jail: a woman.

“There is no man behind bars.”