Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation, vows Islamic Resistance would engage without any constraints

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Israel against the prospects of initiating an extensive conflict with Lebanon. Nasrallah underscored that in such a scenario, the Islamic Resistance would engage without any constraints.

During his statement, Nasrallah highlighted Hezbollah#39;s decision to enter the conflict on October 8 in solidarity with Palestinians and to counter the Israeli offensive in Gaza. He emphasized that while Hezbollah#39;s actions currently align with the interests of Lebanon, these boundaries would dissolve should Israel provoke a comprehensive war.

Nasrallah made it clear that Hezbollah is fully prepared to confront any military actions initiated by Israel, effectively thwarting alleged plans for a wider conflict encompassing Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Furthermore, he strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas official Saleh Arouri in Beirut#39;s southern suburb, terming it an aggression not only against Hamas command but also the Dahiyeh region itself. Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah#39;s vow to retaliate against this act.

The warning by Nasrallah comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, signaling the seriousness of the situation and the potential for further conflict if Israel escalates its actions.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.