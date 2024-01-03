ESPN’s Pat McAfee Apologizes for Rodgers Saying Kimmel Is on Epstein List

(L-R) Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Carlos Barria/Reuters

Pat McAfee apologized Wednesday after Aaron Rodgers suggested on his ESPN show on Tuesday that ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel was linked to the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates scheduled to be released this month, saying that he and his team were “rolling on two hours of sleep” because of the Rose Bowl game prior to going live.

He also explained that Rodgers’ comment was “meant to be a shit talk joke” and that The Pat McAfee Show was “uplifting” and designed to “try to make light of everything.”

On the Tuesday program, the New York Jets quarterback, who is a frequent guest on McAfee’s show, said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping [the list] doesn’t come out… I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

