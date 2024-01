Joe Raedle/Getty

Several state capitol buildings across the United States were evacuated early on Wednesday after what officials said were a series of bomb threats issued via email that have yet to produce any tangible threat.

Capitol buildings in Mississippi, Kentucky, Connecticut, Georgia, Montana, and Michigan were all evacuated, according to state officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office had received a threat similar to those seen in other states.

Read more at The Daily Beast.