Black boogers? Here’s the five most likely reasons why…and it could be your eye make-up

Mucus can be several different colors, including green, yellow, and even black.

Doctors told DailyMail.com that most colors other than green are not worrying.

The winter season is rife with nose blowing, and colds and flu spread like wildfire.

But what happens when you notice something coming out of your nose that shouldn’t be there?

Along with the usual green, yellowish, or pale mucus, you may notice black specks.

This is certainly worrying, but doctors say it shouldn’t be.

There are several possible explanations for black mucus, and most are nothing to worry about.

The color of your snot can give you some clues as to why you have a runny nose. In some cases, for example when it is clear, it is relatively harmless and is usually due to pollen allergies. However, if it is black, it could indicate that you have been infected by a deadly fungus.

Although rarely, it can be a sign of diseases such as pneumonia, heart problems or even tuberculosis.

Perhaps the most surprising cause, although one of the most common, is black eye makeup.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York City-based family physician, told DailyMail.com that makeup applied to the eyes can enter the tear duct and travel to the nasal passages.

“It makes sense that the mucus then takes on a different color.

“But it’s not likely to be jet black: nose secretions dilute it.”

On TikTok, users post clips of their noses dripping with black liquid and ask their followers if thick eyeliner could be the culprit.

One user responded to a clip posted by twiggy2.0 saying: ‘This happened to me a few times, don’t worry! It’s your sinuses that connect. Chances are, the eyeliner has escaped your waterline.

Other common causes, according to former nurse and medical writer Rachael Zimlich, include exposure to high levels of pollution and black mold spores, such as on damp walls.

“People who live in highly polluted areas breathe particles that can accumulate in lung tissue and appear in mucus,” Zimlich wrote for Very good health.

The same thing can happen if you are near a large fire due to smoke particles.

Those with weakened immune systems and underlying lung conditions are at higher risk of developing infections caused by black spores, which cause black mucus.

A more obvious cause is smoking, as is lung damage caused by chronic cocaine use.

When it comes to less common causes, an unusual type of pneumonia more commonly found in coal miners may be to blame: dust enters the lung tissues.

Over time, the deposits build up to form scar tissue that travels to the mucous membranes and is expelled.

In very rare cases, the bacterial infection of tuberculosis is to blame: sufferers also cough up blood and experience chest pain.

A particular and rare type of lung cancer called bronchopulmonary melanoma creates masses, destroys healthy tissue and is known to produce dark black mucus.