Julia Fox wears an unusually modest swimsuit while enjoying a day at the pool with her son in Miami

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Fox strayed from her usual daring look when she donned a modest swimsuit for a pool day in Miami with her son on Tuesday.

The actress, 33, who shares two-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, donned a chic black backless swimsuit that showed off her enviable figure as she spent quality time with her only son.

The star flaunted her endless legs and pert derriere, along with her back tattoo as she sunbathed.

Julia rocked a minimalist makeup palette for the day and then donned sandals and joggers.

The beauty seemed to be having a great time as she played with Valentino in the pool and took photos of him.

Julia Fox strayed from her usual daring look as she donned a modest swimsuit for a pool day in Miami with her son on Tuesday.

The actress, 33, who shares two-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, donned a sleek black backless swimsuit as she spent quality time with her only son.

The star flaunted her endless legs and pert derriere, along with her back tattoo while sunbathing.

Julia shares her son with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. The couple married in 2018 and divorced in 2020, before Valentino was born.

While she received praise for her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, Julia is best known as West’s ex-girlfriend. The two dated briefly.

It comes after Julia promised to reveal her brief romance with rapper Kanye West in her new memoir Down The Drain.

And an excerpt from the upcoming volume reveals disturbing allegations about the first time they met in December 2021.

As reported by Page six On Monday, Julia, 33, writes about how Kanye, 46, romantically pursued her via text messages and “dozens of phone calls” before inviting her to join him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Julia claimed she initially turned down the offer, but changed her mind when Kanye, who she dated for a month in early 2022, promised to fly her to the event on a private jet.

Upon meeting at the club, the Uncut Gems actress claimed that Kanye hugged her tightly while she kissed his neck.

Things took a surprising turn when Kanye took her outside to a parking lot and unbuttoned his pants to urinate.

The star is known for her extremely bold style (pictured September 2023)

The star showed off her toned figure in a modest swimsuit.

Julia smiled at her son while taking a refreshing dip

Julia looked incredible in a swimsuit while sunbathing

The star showed off her toned figure as she took a dip in the pool.

Julia was seen playing with her son in the pool during the day

Julia was every inch the beach bomb as she took a dip.

The star was seen enjoying a refreshing dip during the day

Julia showed her butt in the black swimsuit

The star covered herself with a towel while sunbathing.

Julia wore a minimal makeup palette for the day and then donned sandals and joggers.

Julia was seen taking photos of her son during the day.

It comes after Julia promised to come clean about her brief romance with rapper Kanye West in her new memoir Down The Drain (pictured together on January 23, 2022).

“The artist (Kanye) started urinating on the wall and I quickly jumped in front of him,” Julia recalled, adding that she yelled at passersby not to take photos.

“Once he pulls up his pants, he puts his arms around me and pulls me close, kissing me passionately,” he added.

The model also wrote that the couple was in a hotel room when the rapper offered to pay her for breast augmentation, according to excerpts shared by The Guardian.

“We spent the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” Julia shared in her tome.

“I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” he told her.

Julia said she rejected the offer.