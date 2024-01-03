Conservatives Melt Down Over Feminist ‘Star Wars’ Director

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

The next Star Wars movie isn’t set to be released until 2026, but it’s already igniting controversy online.

The as-yet-untitled film is centered on Rey Skywalker, the Jedi protagonist played by Daisy Ridley in the franchise’s sequel series, and picks up with Rey following the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Plot details are still scarce, but a director has already been named: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who will become the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars feature film.

That fact alone would probably be enough to rile up conservatives dubious about a women-led, women-directed Star Wars, but Obaid-Chinoy’s recent comments about the film have added fuel to the fire.

