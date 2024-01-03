Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

    News

    GOP Rep Calls Jesse Watters a ‘Fucking Hack,’ Claims Fox News Canceled Interview in Retaliation

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    GOP Rep Calls Jesse Watters a ‘Fucking Hack,’ Claims Fox News Canceled Interview in Retaliation

    Ethan Miller

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tore into Jesse Watters after the Fox News star seemingly accused the Texas lawmaker on Tuesday of insider trading, calling the primetime host a “fucking hack” while invoking Watters’ past infidelity.

    Crenshaw didn’t stop there, either. In a series of stories on his 2.5-million follower Instagram account, the Texas Republican also claimed that Fox News canceled a “pre-scheduled” Wednesday night interview in retaliation for his attacks against Watters.

    “Guess I hurt their feelings by calling out their bullshit,” Crenshaw wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “Oh well.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Epstein Document Dump Set to Start Today

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Warren Gatland risks losing Test stars to English and overseas clubs as Welsh regions face fresh budget cuts… with Taine Basham and Mason Grady among those who could follow George North and Liam Williams out of the door.

    Jan 3, 2024

    You missed

    News

    WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Epstein Document Dump Set to Start Today

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Warren Gatland risks losing Test stars to English and overseas clubs as Welsh regions face fresh budget cuts… with Taine Basham and Mason Grady among those who could follow George North and Liam Williams out of the door.

    Jan 3, 2024
    News

    Detectives interview murderer before his death, looking into unsolved slayings

    Jan 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy