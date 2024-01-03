GOP Rep Calls Jesse Watters a ‘Fucking Hack,’ Claims Fox News Canceled Interview in Retaliation

Ethan Miller

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tore into Jesse Watters after the Fox News star seemingly accused the Texas lawmaker on Tuesday of insider trading, calling the primetime host a “fucking hack” while invoking Watters’ past infidelity.

Crenshaw didn’t stop there, either. In a series of stories on his 2.5-million follower Instagram account, the Texas Republican also claimed that Fox News canceled a “pre-scheduled” Wednesday night interview in retaliation for his attacks against Watters.

“Guess I hurt their feelings by calling out their bullshit,” Crenshaw wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “Oh well.”

