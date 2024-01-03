On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska announced that hundreds of sealed court filings related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are scheduled to be released. Last month, Judge Preska had ruled that there was no legal justification to continue withholding the identities of over 150 “John and Jane Does” mentioned in the records. The unsealing process, ordered by Preska, is set to commence after January 1.

The documents in question originate from a 2015 civil lawsuit that revolves around allegations concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate. The lawsuit alleges that Maxwell facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre, who claims to be a victim of trafficking. The impending revelations are anticipated to shed light on these allegations.

The disclosure of these court documents comes more than four years after Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender with connections to influential figures, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, died in jail while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. It’s important to note that neither Clinton nor Trump have been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to their associations with Epstein.

Bill Clinton Identified as ‘John Doe 36’ — Among 170 Names to Be Revealed in Jeffrey Epstein Files https://t.co/CqdjgaBl2W

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2024

The post Epstein Document Dump Set to Start Today appeared first on Breaking911.