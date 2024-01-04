Former Rep Says it Wasn’t Her ‘Intention to Mislead’ by Posting Stolen Food Pics

Reuters

The ex-congresswoman Mayra Flores, a Republican seeking re-election in southern Texas, was busted this week ripping photos from Latin American Facebook pages and posting them as if they were taken by her, the Texas Tribune and the conservative blog Current Revolt reported Wednesday.

Flores addressed the allegations in a text to the Tribune, saying it wasn’t her “intention to mislead” with the series of photos, which she seemingly tried to pass off as her own home cooking.

Asked by the Tribune about a photo confirmed to have been stolen from a Mexican food photographer, Flores reportedly texted, “The photo simply reminded me of my upbringing in Mexico and childhood.”

