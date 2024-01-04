Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

    News

    Former Rep Says it Wasn’t Her ‘Intention to Mislead’ by Posting Stolen Food Pics

    By

    Jan 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    Former Rep Says it Wasn’t Her ‘Intention to Mislead’ by Posting Stolen Food Pics

    Reuters

    The ex-congresswoman Mayra Flores, a Republican seeking re-election in southern Texas, was busted this week ripping photos from Latin American Facebook pages and posting them as if they were taken by her, the Texas Tribune and the conservative blog Current Revolt reported Wednesday.

    Flores addressed the allegations in a text to the Tribune, saying it wasn’t her “intention to mislead” with the series of photos, which she seemingly tried to pass off as her own home cooking.

    Asked by the Tribune about a photo confirmed to have been stolen from a Mexican food photographer, Flores reportedly texted, “The photo simply reminded me of my upbringing in Mexico and childhood.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Migrants line for blocks around the East Village to receive shelter after being bussed into NYC – as Sanctuary Cities turn their backs on influx and claim they cannot handle the 300,000-record influx

    Jan 4, 2024
    News

    Johnson condemns Met Police investigation into Israel ‘war crimes’

    Jan 4, 2024
    News Politics

    January 2024

    Jan 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Migrants line for blocks around the East Village to receive shelter after being bussed into NYC – as Sanctuary Cities turn their backs on influx and claim they cannot handle the 300,000-record influx

    Jan 4, 2024
    News

    Johnson condemns Met Police investigation into Israel ‘war crimes’

    Jan 4, 2024
    News Politics

    January 2024

    Jan 4, 2024
    News

    How much money YouTubers make and can earn, according to creators

    Jan 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy