Ford Recalls More Than 112,000 F-150s for Roll Away Risk

Ford Motor Company has initiated a recall affecting nearly 113,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to potential issues with the rear axle hub. The concern is that the rear axle hub might break off, posing a risk of the vehicle losing power or rolling away when parked.

The recall specifically pertains to certain 2021-2023 F-150 vehicles that are “equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design,” as outlined in a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday. The recall identifies a potential problem with the rear axle hub bolt, which “may fatigue and break,” leading to damage to the axle hub splines.

The damaged axle hub splines could result in the vehicle rolling away when in park or experiencing a loss of drive power, thereby elevating the risk of a potential collision, according to the NHTSA.

Ford is addressing the issue, and while the specific resolution is still in progress, the NHTSA recommends that owners of the recalled F-150 pickups who notice problems related to the rear axle bolt—such as clicking or rattling noises—should promptly take their vehicles to an authorized dealer for a temporary repair.

For any inquiries, owners can contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332, and the recall identification number for Ford is “23S65.”

