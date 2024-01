NNA – Annbsp;Israeli enemyrsquo;s airstrike, which targeted a house in the town of Markaba earlier on Wednesday, resulted in the death of 3 martyrs.nbsp;

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the southern Lebanese town of Ayta Al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district.nbsp;

Subsequently, enemy warplanes raided Ayta Al-Shaab launching two air-to-ground missiles at the targeted area.nbsp;

=========R.H.