How much money YouTubers make and can earn, according to creators

Charlie Chang.

YouTube creators who are part of the Partner Program can monetize their videos with ads.

YouTube earnings ranged between $1.61 and $29.30 per 1,000 views.

28 YouTubers reached monthly incomes of up to $83,000.

YouTubers can earn their money in a number of ways, from sponsorships to selling merchandise. But revenue from Google ads is a big chunk of many YouTuber incomes.

Social-media creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program can earn money off their videos with Google-placed ads.

To apply for YouTube’s Partner Program, creators must meet a threshold of 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million YouTube shorts views in the last 90 days. Once accepted, eligible creators can earn money from features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, Super Thanks, and the ability to promote their own products with YouTube Shopping.

To start earning money from YouTube AdSense, creators in the program must have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year.

So, how much do YouTubers make from the program? Eight YouTubers shared their RPM rates, or revenue per mille. Their YouTube earnings ranged between $1.61 and $29.30 per 1,000 views. (Read the full breakdown of their RPMs.)

How much money YouTubers earn per month from the platform depends on factors like the amount of views, audience location, and content category. 28 YouTubers told Insider how much they’d earned. Their YouTube earnings were between $82 and $83,000 per month.

Those earnings can vary by month for creators. For example, Sarah Lavender, a YouTuber with about 100,000 subscribers at the time of speaking with Business Insider, said she earned different monthly incomes ranging from about $1,000 in one month to over $6,000 in another. (She broke down her exact earnings each month for a year.)

Another YouTuber, who has over 1 million subscribers and makes videos about personal finance, earned over $50,000 in a single month.

But YouTube creators with far fewer followers can also make decent incomes. Nano influencer Jen Lauren earned $213 in a month, for instance.

In all, BI has spoken with dozens of creators about their YouTuber salaries, how much they earned on videos with 100,000 or 1 million views, and other financial topics.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of Insider’s YouTube money logs series:

Many YouTube creators earn money off the ads that play in their videos and receive a monthly payout.

So how much do YouTubers generally make per month in income?

Here’s a full breakdown of our coverage of how much YouTuber creators earn monthly:

9 million subscribers: Nuseir Yassin, founder and creator behind Nas Daily3.6 million subscribers: Ali Abdaal, a British YouTuber1.8 million subscribers: Tiffany Ma, a lifestyle creator1.7 million subscribers: Andrei Jikh, who films videos about cryptocurrency1.5 million subscribers: Oliver Gilpin, who runs several animated channels1 million subscribers: Nate O’Brien, a personal-finance creator600,000 subscribers: Kelly Stamps, a minimalism-lifestyle creator600,000 subscribers: Manny Ortiz, a full-time photography YouTuber350,000 subscribers: Charlie Chang, a personal-finance creator300,000 subscribers: Alasdair Mann, a YouTube shorts creator269,000 subscribers: Joshua Mayo, a personal finance influencer200,000 subscribers: Charli Prangley, a web and graphic design creator200,000 subscribers: Erin Winters, a business creator150,000 subscribers: SemideCoco, an ASMR creator145,000 subscribers: Sarah Lavender, a full-time ASMR creator125,000 subscribers: Levi Hildebrand, a zero-waste creator100,000 subscribers: Kelsey Rodriguez, a painting creator80,000 subscribers: Chloe Tan, a college life creator 50,000 subscribers: Kelly Anne Smith, a personal-finance creator50,000 subscribers: Macy Schmidt, a lifestyle creator50,000 subscribers: Marissa Lyda, personal-finance creator35,000 subscribers: Jake Tilk, a creator who makes videos about entrepreneurship31,000 subscribers: Erica Boucher, a creator with a DIY candle making channel30,000 subscribers: Aisha Beau Frisbey, a full-time lifestyle creator 19,300 subscribers: Reni Odetoyinbo, a personal finance influencer6,800 subscribers: Meghan Pruitt, a college influencer5,000 subscribers: Jen Lauren, a nano influencer

For every 1,000 ad views, advertisers pay a certain rate to YouTube. YouTube then takes 45% and the creator gets the rest.

Some subjects, like personal finance, can boost a creator’s ad rate by attracting a lucrative audience.

When YouTube reported a slowdown in advertising revenue creators BI spoke with said earnings didn’t change.

The YouTubers earned between $1.61 and $29.30 per 1,000 views.

8 YouTubers explain how much money they earn per 1,000 views

How much money a single YouTube video with 100,000 views makes from Google-placed ads depends on the content of the video and the audience who watches.

The amount of money a video will earn also depends on its watch time, length, and video type, among other factors.

Here’s a full breakdown of our coverage on how much YouTube creators make for 100,000 views:

How much money a YouTube video with about 100,000 views makes, according to six creators
A YouTube creator explains how much she makes from video with 100,000 views about her day-to-day life

Though making money from YouTube depends on a variety of factors, amassing 1 million views can often net a creator a big payday.

Here’s a full breakdown of our coverage of how much YouTube creators make for 1 million views:

How much money YouTube pays for 1 million views, according to 3 creators
How much a creator earns for 1 million views on ASMR videos

