Migrants line for blocks around the East Village to receive shelter after being bussed into NYC – as Sanctuary Cities turn their backs on influx and claim they cannot handle the 300,000-record influx

Stunning new images have exposed New York City’s migrant crisis, with hundreds of people, mainly young men, lining up around the block seeking refuge in Manhattan.

Images that emerged Wednesday show the latest wave of migrants looking cold and miserable as they formed a line that snaked around a building on East 7th Street in the East Village.

One of the hundreds of men told a reporter that he is from Venezuela and had recently arrived to join other members of his family already in the Big Apple.

The alarming scene underscores Mayor Eric Adams’ own recent admission that New York, proudly touted as a beacon of Democratic ‘Sanctuary City’ politics, is now at a ‘breaking point.’

More than 160,000 migrants have arrived in the city since spring 2022 and the crisis is only deepening as they continue to be bused from Texas, where record numbers are crossing the border.

About 300,000 crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in December, the highest monthly number ever recorded, while more than 785,000 have entered since October, marking the highest quarterly total on record.

Adams confessed Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto earlier this week that “We are approaching between 2,500 and a maximum of 4,000 per week.”

‘What happens when there is no more space?’ Scotto asked at one point in the interview, during which the 63-year-old Brownsville native sat across from her, in front of several American flags and a New York flag.

“We weren’t just saying we ran out of space as a comment,” Adams responded, citing the more than 161,000 immigrants who have arrived and sought help from the city since spring 2022.

“We have literally run out of space,” declared the Democrat. “People will end up sleeping on the streets.”

Adams responded that he simply couldn’t, due to laws that prohibit state and local officials from enforcing federal immigration laws.

“I’m not authorized to tell people they can’t come into New York City,” Adams explained to an unconscious Scotto, who asked, “Why not?”

“It’s against the law,” he responded, apparently angered by the question. He then said it a second time, stating once again: “It’s against the law.”

Estimates from earlier this week show the city has spent $2 billion to house migrants and is still continuing to pour money into the crisis.

The mayor revealed that the city’s “sanctuary” status has hampered its ability to manage the crisis.

Poll after poll shows that New Yorkers are unhappy with how the Biden Administration is handling the current situation, after it allocated just $140 million to help the city.

Mayor Adams has had to go to DC more than ten times in recent times to ask for more help, as he faces a potential cost of $12 billion if the crisis continues.

So far, those calls have gone unanswered and for now the Big Apple appears to be alone.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that a record number of migrants crossed the US southern border in December, surpassing the highest number under President Biden.

Republicans have seized on border security issues as a major 2024 election issue, becoming a political headache for President Biden.

The Texas National Guard holds migrants crossing the Rio Grande to seek humanitarian asylum before crossing the U.S. border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Jan. 2, 2024.

A migrant crosses the Rio Grande holding his child in the air to prevent him from getting wet on January 2, 2024

President Mike Johnson and 60 House Republicans will tour the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass today as part of their campaign.

The group, organized by Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents the area, will hear from the Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other stakeholders and tour the region.

It is the first large-scale congressional delegation to the border led by the new president.

In December, Johnson sent a letter urging President Biden to use executive powers to immediately stop the flow of migrants.

The speaker ordered the president to end “catch and release,” turning away any migrants found between ports of entry and using parole only on a “case-by-case basis.”

He also called on the president to restore Trump-era policies, such as building the wall, restoring the Remain in Mexico program and expanding expedited deportation for those who cannot prove their eligibility for asylum.