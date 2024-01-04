Thu. Jan 4th, 2024

    News

    The Messenger Is On Life Support With 'Weeks' to Live, Sources Say

    By

    Jan 4, 2024 , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Troubled digital media start-up The Messenger is potentially on its last legs financially and could only have enough cash to stay operational for “weeks,” sources told The Daily Beast.

    Semafor first reported on Wednesday that the board of the site met last week and weighed whether to shut down The Messenger after learning it would run out of money by the end of January.

    Following the publication of Semafor’s story, according to screenshots shared with The Daily Beast, staffers at The Messenger began panicking and begged management to address their growing concerns about the publisher’s financial health on the company’s general Slack message board.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

