JOE BERNSTEIN: Lee Nicholls celebrated for Wigan as the Latics stunned Man City in the 2013 FA Cup final… but now the Huddersfield goalkeeper must stop Pep Guardiola’s treble winners on Saturday

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has a bittersweet relationship with Manchester City, the team he faces on Sunday.

The bitter part was his Wigan debut, a 5-0 League Cup defeat at the Etihad, with Edin Dzeko and Yaya Touré among the scorers.

However, the sweetness far outweighs it. Nicholls was at Wembley with the Wigan game in 2013 to witness one of the big upsets of the FA Cup final when Ben Watson’s late goal sunk Roberto Mancini’s City favorites.

Terriers fans will hope it is an omen as their team, 21st in the Championship, takes on a galaxy of stars who won five trophies last year. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland will return from injury.

“I was 20, on loan at Northampton and we had a play-off final the following weekend, so I was delighted to be invited to the Cup final to get a taste of what Wembley was like,” Nicholls recalls. about the 2013 Giant Killing.

Lee Nicholls was on loan at Wigan when the Latics achieved glory at Wembley in 2013.

Huddersfield goalkeeper will have to stop City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon

City looking to bounce back after difficult period in December

‘It was an incredible occasion. He was sitting with the other Under 23s, more in hope than expectation. When Ben’s header went in, I ended up on top of my seat about six rows down.

“The players who lifted the trophy couldn’t celebrate because they had an important game at Arsenal a few days later to try to stay in the Premier League.

‘So we, the younger guys, decided to celebrate in his name! We took a team bus back to Wigan and went out on the town that night.

“I’m still close friends with Callum McManaman, who was man of the game against City. “Last summer the club had a 10-year reunion and Cal was trying to convince me to cancel a holiday I’d booked so he could go.

“I was bummed to miss out because not many smaller teams beat City in one go. Could it be an omen for Sunday? I’m not sure we can assume that. We’ve been joking about it in training.

‘Michal Helik said he was already going to be busy and now De Bruyne and Haaland are back.

‘I’ve had more requests for tickets than usual, but it’s nothing to be scared of. Testing yourself against the best in the world is a fantastic challenge.”

Wigan shocked Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup Final at Wembley, winning 1-0

Ben Watson (right) scored the only goal of the game and Roberto Martínez took the trophy.

Nicholls took an unusual route to goal. He started out in Liverpool’s academy as a midfielder like fellow Huyton resident and Cardinal Heenan School pupil Steven Gerrard.

Fate intervened at the age of nine. “The goalkeeping coach, Billy Stewart, was always trying to get me a pair of gloves, but he wasn’t interested. Then Danny Ward (who would later play for Wales) got injured during a game, so I came in and basically never came out.

“Liverpool released me at 14, they didn’t think my long kicks were good enough at the time, so I spent 18 months playing for Liverpool Schoolboys, the only player on the team without a club.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me. I enjoyed football and ended up at Wigan because Liverpool schools director Dave Watson (ex-Everton) was a coach there.

‘Roberto Martínez was the coach and he showed a lot of faith in me even though I was not ready for his first team. I haven’t been able to meet him since he left the club, but I would like to thank him.”

Nicholls played for England Under 19s in the same team as Wilfried Zaha and his childhood friend, Conor Coady. He joined Huddersfield from MK Dons in 2021 and is their rollercoaster fifth manager. Darren Moore is the man now in charge. “He’s a good person, as everyone knows, but don’t worry, he can be demanding,” says Nicholls, 31.

City beat Manchester United at Wembley to win the FA Cup last season

Ilkay Gundogan (right) scored twice in the Premier League champions’ 2-1 win.

‘This group of players is capable of being higher up the table. “We’ve been through some terrible times with injuries, there are probably only three or four that haven’t been injured at some point this season.”

Nicholls has overcome his own problems, suffering a concussion against Hull City and Millwall.

He completed the game in Hull but then showed symptoms. Against Millwall, he was accidentally caught by an opponent and suffered blurred vision for a few moments, long enough for doctors to tell him he should retire.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, with a show every Monday and Thursday this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s an example of concussion protocols becoming stricter. “I felt fine very quickly at Millwall, but as it was my second concussion I wasn’t allowed to play for two weeks,” he said.

‘They did several tests on me to satisfy the neurologists.

“I don’t have to use any main protector like Petr Cech, that was a completely different injury, and if Haaland or Phil Foden get close to goal I’ll be happy to go out and throw myself at their feet as usual.” .’

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is ending a miserable spell at Manchester City and preparing to sign for Colorado Rapids. The 28-year-old American spent almost four seasons at the Etihad Stadium but has not played since April 2022.