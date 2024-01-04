Teen Mom 2 Alum Kailyn Lowry on Getting Another ‘Mom Makeover’ After Welcoming Six- and Seven-Year-Old Babies: ‘I Need to Get Ozempic Shots’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is set to undergo another ‘mom makeover’ after welcoming babies ages six and seven, and Ozempic is on her radar.

Kailyn, who is currently expecting twins, lost weight after undergoing weight loss surgery in 2016.

But now Kailyn, 31, seems ready to give the Hollywood weight loss trend a try after her upcoming birth.

‘I’m afraid. “I’m ready for 2024 because I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she said on his podcast. Baby moms without drama.

‘Would you do another mommy makeover?’ Kailyn’s co-host Vee Riveria then asked.

‘Yes, it was the best decision I have ever made. “The worst decision I ever made was not to wait until I was done having kids,” she said.

“Because let me tell you why, I stayed away from it until I got pregnant with Lux,” she said, referencing the son she welcomed in 2017.

Kailyn said she went to the gym “five days a week” to keep the weight off.

“If you’re going to have plastic surgery, you need to keep it,” he said.

Surgery, he said, should serve as a starting point for weight loss.

“It’s a good start to a lifestyle change,” he said. “It was a great start for me and I was able to keep it up until I got pregnant again.” “That’s probably why I got pregnant again,” she added, laughing.

However, for her possible second surgery, Kailyn is not sure she will achieve the same results: ‘I don’t know if I would get the same results just because you have to be under… a BMI of 31.

“I would have to lose weight before they would even consider me for it,” he said, adding that a higher weight could cause more complications during surgery.

The reality star is expecting twins: a girl and a boy.

Lowry, showing off her fabulous bikini body on Instagram, said she worked hard to maintain her weight loss.

She described some of the steps she had to take before her first surgery: “Before my mommy makeover, I had to have a bunch of tests and then a doctor had to approve that I was healthy in order to receive treatment.” . “Because there’s going to be a lot of blood loss, a lot of stitches, a lot of healing,” she said.

He also revealed that he almost needed a blood transfusion during the procedure.

‘I almost needed a blood transfusion during my surgery and secondly, I have been anemic ever since. “I have never been without anemia since 2016,” she said.

While Lowry has reservations about another weight loss procedure, she was all for having a breast reduction.

Lowry with his children Isaac, Lincoln and Lux ​​in 2023

‘I’ll get a reduction no matter what. At some point I will have small tits,” she said.

Kailyn is expecting babies with her boyfriend Elijah Scott and will become a mother of seven children with the impending new arrivals.

She is expecting a boy and a girl.

Kailyn also shares sons Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, Creed, three, and Lux, six, with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio, one year, with her current boyfriend Elijah.