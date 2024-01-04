Boy, 13, Becomes First Human to Beat Tetris Game

13-year-old Willis Gibson of Oklahoma, known as Blue Scuti on social media, claimed to be the first person to conquer the original Tetris and reach the game’s elusive “kill screen.” The achievement, previously attributed to an artificial intelligence bot, was showcased in a video posted on Blue Scuti’s YouTube page on Tuesday.

The video captured Blue Scuti’s intense gaming session, approximately 38 minutes into the gameplay when he realized he was nearing victory. In the midst of the excitement, he exclaimed, “I missed it,” but continued playing, expressing anticipation for the game to crash.

As Blue Scuti achieved another line, the game suddenly froze, prompting an ecstatic reaction from the teenager. Overwhelmed with excitement, he exclaimed, “Oh my God! Oh my God. Oh my God. Yes,” and added, “I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my fingers. I can’t feel my hands.”

Notably, Blue Scuti achieved this milestone on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, surpassing the records for the overall score, level attained, and total number of lines, as reported by 404 Media. While Nintendo of America provided no specific comments on the matter, the teenager’s accomplishment has garnered attention within the gaming community.

