Epstein Modeling Pal Jean-Luc Brunel Accused of Drugging and Assaulting 18-Year-Old

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/US Attorney’s Office SDNY

A California woman is suing the estate of French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, claiming the late buddy of Jeffrey Epstein falsely imprisoned her, tried drugging her, and sexually assaulted her.

The complaint—filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and first reported by Rolling Stone—alleges Brunel and his staff approached the woman when she was an 18-year-old model in New York. The suit does not, however, mention Epstein or indicate whether the agency that approached her was Brunel’s Epstein-funded MC2 Model Management.

According to the lawsuit, Brunel and his employees drove the woman to Canada “where she stayed at a home” she was told Brunel owned.

