San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Hines regretted jumping off San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge the moment his hands let go of the railing and he sank the equivalent of 25 stories into the Pacific Ocean, breaking his back.

Hines miraculously survived her suicide attempt at age 19 in September 2000 while battling bipolar disorder, one of approximately 40 people who survived after jumping from the bridge.

Hines, his father and a group of parents who lost their children to suicide on the bridge advocated tirelessly for a solution for two decades, encountering resistance from people who did not want to alter the iconic monument with its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and Bay of San Francisco.

On Wednesday, they finally got their wish when officials announced that crews had installed stainless steel netting on both sides of the 2.7-kilometer (1.7-mile) bridge.

“If the net had been there, the police would have stopped me and I would have gotten the help I needed right away and I would never have broken my back, I would never have shattered three vertebrae and I would never have gone down the path I was on,” Hines said. , now a suicide. prevention advocate. “I’m so grateful that a small group of like-minded people never gave up on something so important.”

Nearly 2,000 people have fallen to their deaths since the bridge opened in 1937.

City officials approved the project more than a decade ago, and in 2018 work began on the 20-foot (6-meter-wide) stainless steel mesh nets. But efforts to complete them have been repeatedly delayed until now.

The nets, placed 20 feet (6 meters) deep from the bridge deck, are not visible from cars crossing the bridge. But pedestrians along the tracks can see them. They were constructed of marine-grade stainless steel that can withstand the harsh environment that includes salt water, fog and strong winds that often envelop the striking orange structure at the mouth of San Francisco Bay.

“We have a continuous physical suicide barrier installed along the entire 1.7 mile bridge on the east and west side. The bridge is sealed,” said Dennis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

The barriers are already working as planned, he added.

As the project neared completion in 2023, the number of people who jumped fell from an annual average of 30 to 14, and deaths occurred where crews had not yet finished installing barriers, he said. .

Some people still jumped into the net and the teams helped them out of there. A handful of them jumped from the net into the ocean and died, he added.

The nets are intended to deter a person from jumping and curb the death rate of those who still do it, even though they are likely to be seriously injured.

“It’s a stainless steel cable net, so it’s like jumping onto a cheese grater,” Mulligan said. “It’s not smooth. It’s not rubber. “It doesn’t stretch.”

“We want people to know that if you come here, it will hurt if you jump,” he added.

Firefighters in San Francisco and Marin counties are being trained to go down and rescue anyone who jumps into the nets. For now, many of the rescues are carried out by blacksmiths who maintain the bridge and are trained in rescue techniques. On the deck, members of a bridge patrol work to spot people who are contemplating suicide and prevent them from jumping. Last year they discouraged 149 people from jumping, Mulligan said.

Bridge officials were first asked to do something about suicides shortly after the bridge opened eight decades ago. But it was a small group of parents, including Hines’ father, Patrick, who formed the Bridge Rail Foundation in 2006 and did the work.

The name arises from the group’s demand that the 4-foot-high (1 meter) railing along the bridge be raised. Its members often appeared at bridge meetings with large photographs of their loved ones.

But a public comment campaign showed that most people did not want to raise the railing because it would block panoramic views from the bridge.

An architectural firm recommended the nets based on the success a similar net had in preventing suicides in Bern, Switzerland, where officials installed one on a popular terrace overlooking a river, said Paul Muller, president of Bridge Rail. Foundation.

In 2008, bridge officials began exploring the idea of ​​installing nets, and after settling on a design, officials had to come up with the money to build them. In 2014, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District officials approved the $76 million project.

Construction costs have risen to $224 million, Mulligan said. In a lawsuit filed against the district that year, Shimmick Construction Co. and Danny’s Construction Co., the project’s prime contractors, said netting and other work on the bridge as part of the project would cost about $400 million.

Changes and failures in the government’s network design and deterioration of the bridge’s maintenance platforms drove up the price of construction, the companies said. Contractors say they have lost approximately $100 million on the project and spent another $100 million to pay expenses and workers to ensure the project’s completion.

“At no time did we let litigation, or the fact that we were not paid everything we were owed, get in the way of work,” Steve Richards, Shimmick’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“Our dispute is with the District,” he added. “The people of California should not be deprived of the safety net because of the District’s behavior.”

A hearing on the dispute is scheduled for June. Mulligan said the bridge district filed a countersuit in October.

Critics of the project say a lot of money is being spent online to deter people who are determined to end their lives and will simply find another method to do so.

But supporters of the networks, including the Bridge Rail Foundation, point to studies from Harvard University and the University of California at Berkeley that show most survivors will not attempt suicide again. They say preventing easy access to lethal means is crucial to preventing suicides.

Dayna Whitmer, whose son, Matthew, jumped to his death from the Golden Gate Bridge in 2007, said she believes the nets would have deterred her son, whose body was never recovered.

“A lot of people, when they’re so focused on one method, they don’t see anything else around them,” he said. “And if they get to that point where they can’t do it, they just throw up their hands and walk away. And I’m thinking that’s something he would have done.”

___

Associated Press writer Haven Daley contributed to this story.

___

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.