Why Scotland and Australia are fighting over Princess Mary: Both nations claim future Danish queen as ‘their own’ after Margaret’s abdication

Australians and Scots are fighting over Crown Princess Mary’s true inheritance after it was announced she will become Queen of Denmark.

Both Australian and Scottish headlines proudly claim ownership of the future Danish queen and there is a heated online debate between both nations.

British publication The Telegraph titled an article: “How a Scot became Queen of Denmark,” while The Australian referred to the popular royal as “Mary, our Queen Flannie.”

And thousands of Australians were up in arms over many similar headlines calling the Australian-born Mary the “Queen of Scots.”

‘The UK’s Daily Telegraph claims that our Princess Mary is Scottish. Absolutely outrageous. Even if we do it to New Zealanders all the time,” wrote one Australian fan on X.

A heated debate has emerged between Australians and Scots over Princess Mary’s inheritance after it was announced that she will become Queen of Denmark on January 14.

‘It’s a huge reach on the part of the British press (which often seems to pretend that Scotland is this strange, distant land). “Mary never referred to herself as Scottish,” wrote another.

“She grew up in Tasmania, the Scotland of Australia,” joked a third, with another calling the Scots’ claim about Mary “blasphemy.”

“I guess with a name like Donaldson that’s a reasonable statement,” noted a fourth.

Scottish-Australian journalist Catriona Stewart of the UK-based Herald told the ABC News BreakfastThe Scots have a strong claim on Princess Mary.

“I’m afraid she is as much ours as yours,” he said.

Mary’s parents emigrated to Tasmania from Scotland before she was born, meaning she had dual British and Australian citizenship.

Stewart also noted that Mary’s father, John Donaldson, wore a kilt while walking her down the aisle at their wedding to represent his strong Scottish roots.

During his speech as father of the bride at the reception, he spoke of the strong ties between his homeland and Scandinavia.

“You’ve got a fight on your hands,” Catriona laughed, before adding that Mary briefly lived in Scotland for three months when she was in her twenties.

While Mary has never made an official visit to Scotland during her royal career, Scottish Foreign Secretary Angus Robertson has offered her an open invitation to her ancestral home.

“It is very welcome that Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, will take her strong Scottish connections with her when she becomes Queen of Denmark,” he said. The times.

“She and Prince Frederik will be welcomed with open arms after the coronation.”

Princess Mary was born and raised in Hobart and still has a fairly strong Australian accent.

His children, Prince Christian, 18, Princess Elizabeth, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12, have even made fun of the Australian accent he has when speaking Danish.

Mary’s father, John, and mother, Henrietta, who died in 1997, are both Scottish, as is her grandfather, Captain Peter Donaldson.

The princess’s parents, along with her paternal grandparents, emigrated to Australia in the early 1960s, a decade before she was born.

Queen Margaret II used her annual New Year’s Eve speech on Sunday to announce that she would abdicate the throne, leaving Prince Frederick as her successor and Mary as queen consort on January 14.