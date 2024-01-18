Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out After He Flopped in Iowa

    By

    Jan 16, 2024 , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out After He Flopped in Iowa

    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    The most unexpected campaign of the 2024 Republican primary reached its expected conclusion on Monday.

    After a disappointing showing in Iowa’s caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race Monday night and endorsed the man he sought to imitate: Donald Trump.

    “Earlier tonight I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory,” Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines. “And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    US appeals court blocks Texas law that could ban or restrict library books

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Ford urgently recalls hundreds of vehicles over safety fears: ‘Stop driving’

    Jan 18, 2024
    News Politics

    Trump races to bury Haley with barrage of policy, personal and conspiratorial shots

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy