Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out After He Flopped in Iowa

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The most unexpected campaign of the 2024 Republican primary reached its expected conclusion on Monday.

After a disappointing showing in Iowa’s caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race Monday night and endorsed the man he sought to imitate: Donald Trump.

“Earlier tonight I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory,” Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines. “And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency.”

