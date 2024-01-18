Obama’s ‘08 Campaign Chief: DeSantis Is a ‘Ghost Roaming the Country’

MSNBC

The campaign manager for Barack Obama’s White House run reacted to Monday’s Iowa caucus results by declaring that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hopes for the presidency have been squashed, and if he were to remain in the race, he would effectively be “a ghost roaming the country.”

David Plouffe, who helped propel Obama to victory over Hillary Clinton in Iowa’s 2008 Democratic contest, said on MSNBC that DeSantis’ distant finish behind Donald Trump wasn’t going to cut it. Later on Monday, DeSantis was predicted by The New York Times and other outlets to take second place behind Trump, barely nudging above opponent Nikki Haley, who placed third.

“We can always be surprised in politics, but I think DeSantis’ road ends tonight. I mean, this was his only hope, and he’s going to end up being beat by 30 points,” Plouffe said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.