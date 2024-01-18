Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of the GOP presidential race

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his presidential campaign. Ramaswamy is exiting the race on the heels of the Iowa caucuses.Based on his past praise, it is likely that Ramaswamy will endorse Trump.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a political neophyte who outlasted several more established Republican presidential hopefuls, dropped out of the presidential race on the heels of the Iowa caucuses.

“There is no path for me to be the next president absent things we don’t want to see happen in this country,” Ramaswamy told his supporters on Monday night in Iowa.

As expected, Ramaswamy then announced his support for former President Donald Trump.

“I’ve said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race. And earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory and that now going forward he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” Ramaswamy said.

Shortly before Ramaswamy spoke to his supporters, Trump praised the biotech businessman for his run. Ramaswamy caught fire on a media strategy that led his campaign to say yes to virtually every appearance on podcasts, TV interviews, and other forums. He was also unabashed in criticizing most of his challengers, especially former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

With 95% of the expected votes in, Ramaswamy will finish a distance fourth in the caucuses with roughly 8%. He had made every Republican presidential primary debate until the CNN debate just before the Iowa caucuses.

