The most memorable Emmy moments, from ‘The Bear’ stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson kissing to Ali Wong and Quinta Brunson making history

The 75th Emmy Awards were filled with many memorable moments, from historic wins to emotional tributes to a long, sensual kiss onstage. Some of them included Ali Wong and Quinta Brunson’s wins, which served as Emmy milestones, and Elton John joining the very elusive Club EGOT and Matty Matheson receiving a kiss on the mouth Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Below, The Hollywood Reporter Highlights some of the night’s unforgettable moments.

Elton John joins the EGOT club

Elton John is the newest member of the EGOT club, earning his first Emmy for Best Variety Special (Live). The victory of the 2023 Emmy Awards for the musician Dodger Stadium Farewell The special, which he scored during Monday night’s broadcast, adds to his Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins. The Disney+ special chronicles the musician’s final show in North America as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour began in 2018 and was due to end in 2021, but was postponed, like many tours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here. – Beatriz Verhoeven

Ali Wong makes history at the Emmys with her victory

Ali Wong has made history. The comedian continued BeefThe awards sweep one of television’s highest honors, winning the Emmy for best actress in a limited series. The win makes Wong the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for a leading role. Sandra Oh has been nominated three times in the drama series category, and the 1981 limited series set in Japan Shogun including one for protagonist Yôko Shimada. Read more here. —Rebeca Sol

…And Quinta Brunson too

At the 2023 Emmy Awards, a night especially dedicated to celebrating television history, Quinta Brunson’s early victory evoked a milestone established more than 40 years ago. After winning the statuette for writing comedy series last year, the Abbott Elementary The star won best actress in a comedy series. The first and so far only black winner in the category was Isabel Sanford, winner for her role in the Norman Lear classic. the jeffersons in 1981. Brunson’s win also puts her in the company of Tina Fey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Emmy-winning actresses who created and wrote for their own shows. She is the first black woman to do so; Issa Rae competed for the feat three times, but Insecure it ended before he could secure a victory. Read more here. —Rebeca Sol

Matthew Perry and Norman Lear among television icons remembered during ceremony

Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers took the stage at the 2023 Emmys to pay tribute to their former colleague Norman Lear, as well as other notable television figures who have passed away since the previous ceremony. Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty, composed of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, performed the former’s 2015 hit song, “See You Again,” for the In Memoriam segment. They ended the segment with a performance of Friends musical theme that coincided with the appearance of Matthew Perry as the final name in the tribute video. Read more here. —Ryan Gajewski

‘The Bear’ star Matty Matheson gets a win and a kiss

Following BearAfter winning best comedy series at the 2023 Emmys on Monday night, star Ebon Moss-Bachrach planted a long, sensual kiss on Matty Matheson’s mouth while accepting the award. “I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” Matheson said. “I love restaurants. The good, the bad, it’s hard. We’re all torn up inside and every day we have to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it’s really beautiful, and all of us here can put on a show together. We can make people feel good or full of anxiety… But this is really surprising. The beautiful cast and crew. There are so many people who make this show happen every day and it is truly beautiful. It is hard work. It’s early morning, we haven’t seen the sun for three months. Filming on a soundstage is really cool. I had never been to one before. “I had never acted before.” Read more here. – Beatriz Verhoeven

Pedro Pascal (jokingly) blames Kieran Culkin for his shoulder injury

Pedro Pascal took a moment at the 2023 Emmy Awards to jokingly explain how he hurt his arm. Since awards season began earlier this month, The last of us The actor has notably been walking red carpets in a sling that matches his look, leading fans on social media to wonder what happened. Before announcing the nominees for supporting actor in a drama series at the awards show Monday night, Pascal joked that he would “like to take a second and talk about this about me.” Read more here. —Carly Thomas

Find the full list of 2023 Emmy Award winners here.