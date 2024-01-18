Senator Bob Menendez and his wife seek separate trials on bribery charges

Senator Bob Menendez and his wife are seeking separate trials on bribery charges they each face in a New York court.

The New Jersey Democrat and his wife, Nadine, were charged in the fall with helping three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for cash, gold bars and a luxury car.

The couple and the businessmen, who also face charges, pleaded not guilty.

Nadine Menendez’s lawyers requested damages in papers filed Monday night, arguing that the senator might want to testify in a trial scheduled to begin in May and might disclose marital communications she plans to keep secret.

Bob Menendez’s lawyers wrote that each spouse should face separate trials so that the senator does not provide information about marital communications during cross-examination that could be detrimental to his wife’s defense.

They asked the trial judge not to force him “to choose between two fundamental rights: his right to testify in self-defense and his right not to testify against his spouse.”

The requests for separate trials were filed as part of several pretrial presentations Monday night by attorneys for the defendants in the case.

Several days earlier, the senator’s lawyers had asked that charges in the case be dismissed. They joined those requests on Monday, calling the charges against them a “distortion of the truth.”

“Senator Menéndez is not only ‘innocent’: he is innocent of these charges. “Senator Menéndez has never sold his position nor abused his authority or influence to obtain personal financial benefits,” they wrote.

Since the senator was first impeached in September, he has been forced to resign from his powerful position leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Prosecutors also increased bribery charges, saying he conspired with his wife and a businessman to secretly promote Egypt’s interests and that he acted favorably toward the Qatari government to help a businessman.

“Time and time again, the prosecution distorts or ignores evidence reflecting the senator’s conduct in behalf of American (and only American) interests and his decades of appropriate constituent service,” the lawyers said.

“Worse still, the government knows it. The government has buried evidence proving Senator Menendez’s innocence, including evidence that directly undermines the prosecution’s allegations. And the defense is prohibited from revealing any of that to the public, requiring a redacted filing under seal, even as the government has launched its own media blitz to promote its false narrative,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers also said the trial should not take place in New York since almost everything that allegedly occurred occurred in New Jersey or outside New York.

“This case belongs in New Jersey,” they said.

The lawyers noted that Menendez won a previous corruption case in New Jersey with “at least 10 jurors voting to acquit the senator of exaggerated government corruption charges.”

A spokesman for prosecutors declined to comment. Prosecutors will respond to all pretrial motions with their own arguments within several weeks.