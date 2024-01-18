Andy Murray’s emotional voice breaks as Laura Robson comforts him in an interview while dropping more hints about his impending retirement plan.

Andy Murray was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open

He lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to 30th seed Tomás Martín Etcheverry in Melbourne.

The Brit has hinted that this could be his last visit to the Australian Open

An emotional Andy Murray admitted his willingness to go through the ringer on court may have finally died down as he again hinted he may retire from tennis.

The double Wimbledon champion was eliminated from the Australian Open in the first round on Monday, losing in straight sets to Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

Murray, a five-time finalist at Melbourne Park, was beaten 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 by the Argentine No. 30 and subsequently admitted there was a “definite possibility” his first-round loss would also be his final appearance. in the Australian tournament. Open.

The 36-year-old looked dejected after his straight sets exit and admitted he felt he had nothing to give.

Murray’s voice appeared to crack as he spoke to Laura Robson, with whom he won a silver medal in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Olympics.

Andy Murray admitted that he could retire from tennis at the end of this year

‘I do? I don’t feel that way at the moment,” she told Eurosport after she suggested she had “a lot more to give.”

The Scotsman added: [At] At times over the last year I’ve really struggled a lot and haven’t really enjoyed it much.

“I still feel like I can play good tennis, but that doesn’t happen when I go out on the court and that’s where it matters, not in practice.”

Previously, Murray offered the biggest clue, but this could be his last year on tour.

“It is very possible that it will be the last time I play here,” he said after losing to Etcheverry.

“Compared to the games I played here last year, the feeling when you leave the court is completely opposite.”

“I have an idea of ​​when I’d probably like to finish, a lot of that depends on how you’re playing. The timeline for that gets shorter when you’re playing and getting results like today.”

Murray made it a point to wave to the Melbourne crowd as if to say goodbye to them.

But while he added that the possibility of retiring has been discussed for a long time with his family and team, he insisted that a date has not yet been set.

‘I have spoken to them about this. I have talked to my family about this several times,” she explained.

“I’ve spoken to my team about it. They are very aware of how I feel things, where I would like to finish playing, when it would be.

“I haven’t made any final decisions on that. Obviously it’s something I need to think about and see exactly when it will happen.”