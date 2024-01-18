How to get your council to pay up if your car is damaged by a pothole: The simple steps to follow as it’s revealed Britain’s roads are the worst they’ve been for five years

Pothole damage to cars hit its highest level in five years and racked up a total repair bill of at least £474 million last year. But given that only one in four claims demanding councils foot the repair bill are successful, how can you defend yourself?

Edmund King, president of the AA, says: “If you are willing to be tenacious, it is worth seeking compensation.”

The first step is to take details of the event. You should write down the date and time you hit the pothole and its exact location. Ideally, if possible, you should take a photo of the crater with your mobile phone and include it with the crater tape measure. If not you can take photos there and come back later if you find the opportunity. A pothole must be 2 inches deep for city councils to consider it a pothole.

Councils often try to avoid paying compensation by claiming that you are the first to report a problem.

Next, go to a shop and ask them to provide you with a written repair estimate. Take photographs of any damage, to include in your compensation claim. You should also visit websites like Fix My Street or Fill That Hole to see if others have also reported a road failure where the car was damaged.

Councils often try to avoid paying compensation by claiming that you are the first to have reported a problem, but if others have also done so, you have a much stronger case.

RAC spokesperson Simon Williams says: ‘The chances of being successful in claiming compensation will largely depend on whether the pothole has already been reported. Councils have a legal defense in that they cannot be held responsible for a defect of which they have no knowledge.’

Armed with all this information, you will be ready to make your claim. You should be able to download or complete a claim form from your council’s website. Citizens Advice and your library can help you if you are not sure who to contact.

If the damage occurred on a motorway, then you should contact the National Highways, and not the local authorities. Williams says, “If your claim is denied, you may want to consider going to small claims court.” When making a claim, there is a minimum application fee of £35, which can be claimed back if you are successful in your compensation claim.

Last year the AA received 632,000 calls for vehicles damaged by road defects, up 16 per cent on the previous year. Most suffered punctures or blowouts that cost at least £100 to repair, but other damage caused by hitting a road crater, such as breaking the car’s suspension, cost £1,000 or more to repair.

Some two million potholes will appear on our roads this year, caused by wet, icy weather and municipal cuts to road repairs.

Law firm Lime Solicitors says local authorities have been forced to award more than £30m in compensation over the past five years to drivers injured by potholes.

While most are due to problems such as neck injuries, deaths also occur. Research by campaign body Motorcycle Action Group has found that, on average, four motorcyclists die a year due to poor road maintenance, and a further 70 suffer life-changing injuries.

The AA joined forces on Monday with other groups including the British Motorcyclists’ Federation, the National Motorcyclists’ Council, British Cycling, advanced motoring organization IAM RoadSmart and vehicle manufacturer JCB to form new action group Pothole Partnership, demanding that road repairs become more permanent. .

The Government has pledged £8.3bn over the next 11 years to help councils fill craters, which it believes is enough to plug more than 10 million holes. But trade body Asphalt Industry Alliance believes £12.6bn is needed to repair all damaged roads in Britain.

CYCLISTS ALSO HATE POTHOLES

It’s not just drivers who hate potholes. Cyclists also risk damaging their bikes and suffering serious injuries if they fall after hitting a crater.

If that happens, you can seek compensation for personal injuries and property damage, but it is not always clear who is responsible for the incident.

Manchester-based law firm Fletchers owns Cycle SOS, which offers legal support to cyclists.

Lena Farnell, Cycle SOS legal team leader, says: ‘Responsibility for pothole repairs lies with the local Highways Authority. This will usually be a county, city or district council. However, local councils are not required to immediately repair all road defects, as they may not be aware of the problem. Each council follows its own set of guidelines in relation to pothole repairs and the exact protocol can vary.’

To have the best chance of having a successful claim, it is vital that you collect as much evidence as you can to support your claim.

Charity Cycling UK recommends that after you get to safety, you take a photograph of the pothole and include a landmark in the photo so that authorities cannot question its location.

You should also measure the length, width, and depth of the pothole, taking a photo of a ruler or strut to show the size. Take photos of any injuries to your body and any damage to your bike.

Also note when and where the bike pothole incident occurred and obtain witness statements.

You don’t have to report the pothole, but doing so will be safer for other cyclists. You can do this via www.gov.uk/report-pothole.

You can submit a quick claim form and send it to the responsible authority or commission a specialist solicitor to help you with your pothole claim. Cycle SOS says the majority of its pothole claims for cyclists are funded through a no-win, no-fee arrangement.

However, insurance may cover professional fees if you decide to claim for damages following a collision with a pothole.

Aviva bike insurance, for example, offers legal expenses cover of up to £50.00 as an optional add-on. This can be used if you are suing a local authority for damage to your bike.

But you can also claim damages to your bicycle on your insurance or with specialized insurers such as Cycle Plan Bicycle. It offers bike insurance that can help cover the cost of repairs and replacements for your damaged bike.