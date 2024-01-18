UNRWA describes Gaza war as largest displacement of Palestinian people since 1948

NNA – Thenbsp;United Nations Relief and Works Agencynbsp;for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that the war on the Gaza Strip resulted in the #39;largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948.#39;

As Israel#39;s brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip enters its 120nd day, the UNRWA took it to their official page on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that Palestinians in Gaza are living quot;through the unliveable.quot;

quot;100 days in 100 seconds.nbsp;This has been the largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948,quot; UNRWA said on X.

quot;An entire generation of children is traumatized, thousands have been killed, maimed, and orphaned. People live through the unliveable.quot;–WAFAnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.