Enemy aerial strikes hit southern Lebanon’s border villages overnight

NNA – Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft flew throughout the night and into the morning over southern Lebanese villages in the western and central sectors, releasing illuminating bombs above bordering villages near the Blue Line.nbsp;

Moreover, an Israeli enemyrsquo;s unmanned drone carried out a raid at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Monday targeting the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura, mainly Mount Labouneh and Mount Al-Alam. This was accompanied by intermittent artillery shelling in the vicinity of the southern town of Alma Al-Shaab.

During the night, explosions were heard in the villages of the Bint Jbeil district, resulting from intercepting missiles launched by the enemy to counter resistance missiles in the sky of the same region.

=========R.H.

